Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 2,000 Shares

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $166,315.66.

On Thursday, December 15th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Brent Woodford sold 230 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $22,553.80.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 108.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price objective on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. decreased their target price on Walt Disney Company (The) from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

