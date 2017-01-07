Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Cut by Eads & Heald Investment Counsel

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,289,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,020,269,000 after buying an additional 1,371,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,365,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,862,337,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,625,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,634,183,000 after buying an additional 2,028,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,003,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,082,804,000 after buying an additional 874,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,025,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,805,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 3,949,995 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.50 billion for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-position-cut-by-eads-heald-investment-counsel/1143421.html.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $484,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.