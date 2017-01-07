Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Stake Cut by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 118.1% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 9,491,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.10. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

