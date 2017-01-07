W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of W.P. Carey worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 430.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) traded down 0.68% on Friday, hitting $61.25. 229,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.86. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business earned $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.33 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other news, Director Mary M. Vandeweghe purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.67 per share, with a total value of $55,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,086.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $230,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

