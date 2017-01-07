Visa Inc. (V) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 1.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,332 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.76 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $70,490,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

