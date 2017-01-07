Visa Inc. (V) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 1.38% on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,332 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other Visa news, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $70,490,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

