Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. Deutsche Bank AG raised Vipshop Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nomura set a $16.00 price target on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price target on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 11.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 118.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 239.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

