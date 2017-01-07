Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $125,000. Lowe fs LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $202,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 1.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 15,615,037 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-bought-by-punch-associates-investment-management-inc/1143333.html.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,056.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.