Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm’s market cap is $713.58 million. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business earned $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 6,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $206,846.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,735,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,574.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,431,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 482.2% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

