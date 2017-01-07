Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) traded down 2.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $139.75. 166,048 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business earned $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post $6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products. The Company’s Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal and composite structures and components for global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete structures for the utility industry.

