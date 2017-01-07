Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 1.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 32,687,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

