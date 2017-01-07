Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned approximately 0.68% of Urban Edge Properties worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) opened at 28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. The Company owns approximately 80 shopping centers, over three malls and a warehouse park adjacent to one of its centers.

