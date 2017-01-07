Universal Truckload Services, Inc. (ULH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Truckload Services, Inc. (NYSE:ULH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Universal Truckload Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Universal Truckload Services (NYSE:ULH) opened at 14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. Universal Truckload Services has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Universal Truckload Services (NYSE:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Truckload Services will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Truckload Services during the third quarter valued at $4,954,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Truckload Services during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Universal Truckload Services during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Truckload Services during the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Truckload Services during the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Universal Truckload Services Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations.

