United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1,341.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 6,862,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,795,000 after buying an additional 464,778 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $10,750,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 1.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. 2,622,291 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. United Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 18.28%. United Technologies Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr cut shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In other United Technologies Corporation news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of United Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.94 per share, with a total value of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

