United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $94,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 115.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 195.68% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Aegis began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

