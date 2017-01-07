Unilever PLC (UL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UL. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Unilever PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) opened at 40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in Unilever PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever PLC

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

