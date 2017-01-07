Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) opened at 138.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.58. Unicorn AIM VCT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 145.00.

WARNING: “Unicorn AIM VCT plc (UAV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25 on February 3rd” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/unicorn-aim-vct-plc-uav-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-6-25-on-february-3rd/1142945.html.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (VCT) is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide Shareholders with a return from a diversified portfolio of investments, in the shares of alternative investment market (AIM) quoted companies, by maintaining a steady flow of dividend distributions to Shareholders from the income, as well as capital gains generated by the portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.