Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management Corporation an industry rank of 48 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) opened at 21.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Triple-S Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $518.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. Triple-S Management Corporation had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company earned $744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corporation will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/triple-s-management-corporation-gts-given-20-00-consensus-price-target-by-analysts/1143025.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corporation by 60.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corporation by 68.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 532,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corporation by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.