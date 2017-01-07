Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCAP shares. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) opened at 19.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $774.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Triangle Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 102.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/triangle-capital-corporation-tcap-receives-22-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts/1142948.html.

Triangle Capital Corporation Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity related investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.