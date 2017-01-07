Traders Sell Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $40.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.69 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, O’Reilly Automotive had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. O’Reilly Automotive traded up $0.70 for the day and closed at $282.81Specifically, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,166,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.96 per share, with a total value of $131,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The company earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 200.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/traders-sell-shares-of-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-on-strength-on-insider-selling/1142922.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.