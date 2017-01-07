TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) Stake Reduced by Concert Wealth Management Inc.

Concert Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 91,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 5.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TotalFinaElf, during the second quarter worth about $7,908,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 4.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 25,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) traded down 1.16% on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,465 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.86. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is 137.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered TotalFinaElf, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered TotalFinaElf, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Research GmbH raised TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

TotalFinaElf, Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

