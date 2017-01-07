Time Inc. (TIME) Receives $16.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

TIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Time in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Time from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIME. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Time by 64.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Time during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Time during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Airain ltd raised its stake in Time by 69.4% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Time by 2,012.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 238,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 227,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) opened at 18.60 on Wednesday. Time has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business earned $750 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.57 million. Time had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Time will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

About Time

Time Inc is a media company. The Company’s brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food & Wine, as well as over 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom, such as Decanter, Horse & Hound, and Wallpaper*.

