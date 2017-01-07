TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 58,294 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,294 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FLIR Systems worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after buying an additional 361,040 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 91.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,665 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 35.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.53.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $405.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

