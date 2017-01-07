Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $100,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sterling Global Strategies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 4,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 6,749,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.42 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,507,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

