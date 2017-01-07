Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,368 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded down 0.57% on Friday, reaching $71.69. 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company earned $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $2,643,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

