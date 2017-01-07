Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,141.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded up 0.11% on Friday, reaching $792.91. 216,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $681.01 and a 12 month high of $819.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $793.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $814.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $887.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $868.90.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total value of $4,529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total value of $25,377,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

