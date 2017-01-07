Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 53.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 256,252 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/tetra-tech-inc-ttek-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc/1143355.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $684,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,058.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mcdonald sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.