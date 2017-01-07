Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered Tesla Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.24.

Shares of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 229.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.26. Tesla Motors has a one year low of $141.05 and a one year high of $269.34. The company’s market cap is $34.33 billion.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Motors will post ($2.15) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of Tesla Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $6,379,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,629,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of Tesla Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares in the company, valued at $35,521,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Motors Company Profile

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

