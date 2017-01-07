Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Tesco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Tesco PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) opened at 7.291 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.199. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

