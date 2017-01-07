Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $540,000 Position in 3M Company (MMM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in 3M Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M Company during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 41.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. 1,625,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of 3M Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.96 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M Company from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of 3M Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $87,539.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

