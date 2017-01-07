Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) Stake Cut by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its stake in Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.84% of Teladoc worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 38.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 445,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 27.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 27.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,049,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 229,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc by 56.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 749,679 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $761.83 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Teladoc, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 69.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Teladoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc, Inc. will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

In related news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 5,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,366.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Chp III sold 500,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company operates through health services segment. Its solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board-certified physicians and behavioral health professionals who treat a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

