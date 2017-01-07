Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 22,244 Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE:UVE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC during the second quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE:UVE) remained flat at $27.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,045 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC’s previous dividend of $0.12. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company writes personal residential homeowners insurance policies, predominantly in Florida.

