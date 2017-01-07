Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,015 Shares of SuperValu Inc. (SVU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in SuperValu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SuperValu were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVU. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SuperValu by 94.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 85,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SuperValu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 189,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SuperValu by 55.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SuperValu by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SuperValu by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SuperValu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,974,944 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. SuperValu Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. SuperValu had a negative return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SuperValu Inc. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperValu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of SuperValu from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $5.00 price target on shares of SuperValu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

SuperValu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC. is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Save-A-Lot and Retail. The Wholesale segment spans approximately 40 states and serves as a primary grocery supplier to approximately 1,800 stores of independent retail customers, in addition to its own Retail stores, as well as serving as a secondary grocery supplier to approximately 230 stores of independent retail customers.

