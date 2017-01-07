Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,289 Shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingClub Corporation were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 3,330,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm earned $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.75) on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LendingClub Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, COO Sameer Gulati sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $30,798.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 941,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,083.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 46,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $285,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

