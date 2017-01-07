Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGYP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 79.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 27,756,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 16,666,668 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 279,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 160,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded up 2.12% on Friday, reaching $6.73. 3,969,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGYP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 140,000 shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $593,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (Synergy) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s GI platform includes two lead product candidates: plecanatide and dolcanatide. It is engaged in the discovery, research and development involving uroguanylin analogs for the treatment of functional GI disorders and inflammatory bowel disease.

