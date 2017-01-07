T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 5.07 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s market cap is $154.29 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,250.59% and a negative return on equity of 134.73%. The firm earned $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 20.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 62.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

