Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of Tessera Technologies, Inc. (TSRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Tessera Technologies worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tessera Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tessera Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Tessera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,557,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tessera Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 51,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tessera Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRA) traded down 1.32% on Friday, hitting $44.95. 510,354 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.06. Tessera Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

Tessera Technologies (NASDAQ:TSRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company earned $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Tessera Technologies had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Tessera Technologies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tessera Technologies, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Tessera Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tessera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Tessera Technologies news, Director Donald E. Stout sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $84,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tessera Technologies

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

