Swiss National Bank Has $3,166,000 Stake in Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Meredith Corporation worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Meredith Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,286,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 70,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meredith Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Meredith Corporation by 245.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,157,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meredith Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 272,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Meredith Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $58.25. 348,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.07. Meredith Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm earned $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.77 million. Meredith Corporation had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meredith Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Meredith Corporation’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 998 shares of Meredith Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $51,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing company. The Company operates two business segments namely local media and national media. Its national media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities and business-to-business marketing products and services.

