Swiss National Bank Has $3,165,000 Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,770,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,925,000 after buying an additional 2,770,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,682 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 184.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,248,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,598.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 756,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 457.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 715,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 586,989 shares during the period.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) traded up 0.07% on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,168 shares. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 27.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $3,165,000 Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/swiss-national-bank-has-3165000-stake-in-great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb/1143374.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $41,972.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,542.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $40,421.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,488.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.