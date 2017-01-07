Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) opened at 9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the investment, development and operation of commercial properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Aviation segment is engaged in airline operation, airline engineering, air cargo terminal operation, as well as the provision of airline catering and ground services.

