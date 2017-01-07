Swedbank Has $280,231,000 Stake in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Swedbank lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 393,056 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation comprises approximately 2.3% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Swedbank’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $280,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 542.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 62.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 3,475.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 355.4% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.20 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/swedbank-has-280231000-stake-in-cvs-health-corporation-cvs/1143119.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 price target on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.61 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.