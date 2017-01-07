SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 794 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $36,190.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $88,744.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $42,915.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at $909,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth $128,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Euclid Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 55.53 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

