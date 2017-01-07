Stryker Corporation (SYK) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $37,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation during the second quarter valued at $174,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,980,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,087,000 after buying an additional 1,095,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,280,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,594,000 after buying an additional 1,051,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 462.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 622,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 511,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,156,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,082,000 after buying an additional 466,411 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) opened at 117.75 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $122.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $127.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.95.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $2,095,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,483,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,368,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

