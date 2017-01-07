Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,562,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,814,000 after buying an additional 547,566 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,148,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,779,000 after buying an additional 336,937 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 866,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,858,000 after buying an additional 256,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,985,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,750,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,881,000 after buying an additional 168,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) opened at 233.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $329.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.44 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.07.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,200 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $263,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,741.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

