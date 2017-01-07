Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,061,000 after buying an additional 1,055,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $106,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,049,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,515,000 after buying an additional 287,704 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,788,000 after buying an additional 209,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,507,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,823,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 122.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/strs-ohio-cuts-stake-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw/1143179.html.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $3,856,657.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,225.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.94 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.