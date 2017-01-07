State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,000 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,557,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 862,418 shares. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business earned $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.58 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 20,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,743.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 18,750 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,166.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

