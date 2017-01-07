Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for 0.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,326,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,387,000 after buying an additional 6,897,006 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth $441,823,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 41.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,817,000 after buying an additional 4,480,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,194,000 after buying an additional 3,229,704 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 209.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,560,000 after buying an additional 2,912,876 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 16,518,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 140.19%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/stanley-laman-group-ltd-cuts-stake-in-exxon-mobil-corporation-xom/1143431.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Collins Stewart reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,906,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $1,374,803.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.