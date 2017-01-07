Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Speedway Motorsports worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) traded down 0.46% on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,013 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company earned $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Speedway Motorsports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc is engaged in promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports activities in the United States. The Company also provides event and non-event souvenir merchandising and distribution services, and food, beverage and hospitality catering services through its subsidiary, SMISC Holdings, Inc It provides radio programming, production and distribution; distributes wholesale and retail motorsports, and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel, and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts.

