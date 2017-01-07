SouFun Holdings Limited (SFUN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SouFun Holdings Limited were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited by 37.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited by 119.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $792,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,011 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.69 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. SouFun Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.46 million. SouFun Holdings Limited had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SouFun Holdings Limited will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFUN shares. TheStreet cut SouFun Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouFun Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura cut SouFun Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.79 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on SouFun Holdings Limited from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SouFun Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

SouFun Holdings Limited Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

