Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) opened at 9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.71. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

